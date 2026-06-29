Pride Mass is more puritanical than heretical
America’s bizarrely Laschian moral landscape
So photos of this year’s annual St. Paul the Apostle Pride Mass in the Stonewall park went viral on X this past weekend. Unsurprisingly, trads and conservatives took the ragebait.
It was all kinda weird to me, considering that NYC parishes like St. Paul’s and St. Francis of Assisi (and several others) have been doing this for ages. This is literally old news (our friend Sebastian wrote about this years ago). Alas, trads will take any opportunity to project their rage into the ether (not that libs are any better!).
Anyway, I just wanted to take up my role as the resident contrarian and argue that trads who whine about things like this miss out on how much these cringelibs have in common with themselves—namely, the extent to which they are both deeply puritanical.
If you follow cracks in pomo faithfully, you already know that we are very much in favor of the “both/and” moral framework. On one hand, there are certain eternal moral ideals that we are all called to strive toward. But on the other, human being will always fall short of said ideals—and some will struggle to do so more than others.
This is why we are very pro-the concept of “Bad Catholics,” and are more partial to the moral outlook of Mediterranean and Latin cultures, and take issue with the Irish and Anglo (WASP) ones. This is also why we have no problem with queer culture, provided it remains contained within the seedy “demimonde” and spaces of “anti-structure,” and does not enter into the realm of “respectable” society. [This is why it’s such a shame that writers like Aaron Taylor have disappeared from the face of the internet!]
Anyway, the whole concept of a “Pride Mass” that aims to make people who are prone to a very specific set of sins feel embraced and welcomed is something that is unique to America’s bizarre religious and moral landscape.
Americans are obsessed with moral purity. We are desperately afraid of being damned, of being on the wrong side of history. This is why we virtue signal. This is why we feel compelled to tell everyone how much we hate those who are on the wrong side of history. I am a conservative, thus I hate all the libs and condemn all the evil things they say. And vice versa.
Within the both/and moral framework, a person of faith who can’t seem to shake off the temptation to indulge certain sins would say “hey, as much as I don’t want to abandon my faith, I humbly accept that my flesh is really weak and will continue sinning but with my head down [ie not announcing it to the whole world], and pray to one day to be able to give myself to God fully/be healed of my wounds etc.”
But within the very puritanical American either/or framework, this person ends up trying to convince themselves that their pet sin is actually not a sin…and must convince all those who still falsely believe this to be a sin that they are wrong, and that they must accept their behavior…and grant them their approval for it.
Americans can’t bear the idea of anyone saying—or even thinking—that they or even their behavior is immoral.
When the reality is that yes, you often are behaving immorally. Sometimes you are not in a state of grace. You are a dirty sinner. Join the club! God still loves you anyway, and you can go to confession at some point. Just don’t receive communion til afterwards…and don’t create a whole liturgy predicated on making you feel “proud” about your sinful proclivities.
The trads are not [that much] better. As much as they may be more doctrinally consistent, a lot of them expect everyone to conform to the moral ideal 24/7, or leave. They also struggle to embrace the concept of the Bad Catholic, who still indulges in their vices while affirming their faith and its doctrines. The Church ought to have space for people who are currently not in a state of grace like the prostitute and sodomite, though they should abstain from receiving the Eucharist—as did Andy Warhol.
This very all-or-nothing mentality is deeply American, and is very foreign to people living in the Worldwide Latina Belt.
Of course, I’m being very hyperbolic just to get a rise out of you all. I understand that the logic behind Pride Masses revolves more around embracing people’s “identities,” and they don’t [always] explicitly endorse sinful actions. But the very concept of “identity,” as we all know, makes us here at cracks in pomo very squeamish.
Identity is a product of late-phase capitalism, and is thus very fake and cringe [and yes, very guë]. Nobody cares about how you identify. You are not that important. Please pick up a copy of Lasch’s The Culture of Narcissism and deal with your problems and stop projecting them onto other people.
Also, the drive to force people to accept your “identity” is deeply puritanical, all stemming from this American moral anxiety, this need to be told that you are good and that people approve of you, and that you are on the right side of history.
NO. You are not good. Only God alone is. You are a sinner. Just like me. You are not always right. It’s ok to sin. Again, just go to confession at some point.
Also there’s a lot of weird Freudian dynamics going on here revolving around the lack of a solid ego—and the subsequent clash between the id and superego, and the fixation with soothing maternal and approving paternal figures (ie f*g hags and pro-gay HR-coded bureaucratic policies, respectively).
Besides, Pride Mass sounds dreadfully boring—even more boring than the Pride parade, which is overrun by sinister global corporations and insecure [narcissistic] straight women. If you wanna have a good time, either go to a very reverent Mass, or go cruising at a very debaucherous underground rave.
To close on a serious note, I totally get the trads who feel the need to “call a spade a spade” and express their concerns about how Pride Masses give scandal. But be very, very careful not to partition yourself off into the “trad” camp, away from the evil “libscaths.” Keep in mind that the devil (and “the powers that be”) loves the spirit of division, especially when it contaminates the Church—”divide and conquer,” as they say. You can express your concerns charitably and frankly, but don’t beat the devil to it by creating further fractures in Christ’s body. You should always be going out of your way to sow seeds of unity (as does cracks in pomo!).
This is a strange way of parsing the landscape. Surely, you are correct that puritanical attitudes can be found across worldview spectra, religiously, politically, etc. But the nature of the broad disagreement when it comes to LGBT normalization is not as you describe it. If neurology, psychology, anthropology, and sociology have correctly discerned the nature of homosexuality, and if biblical and theological scholarship into the lack of concept of sexual orientation in the ancient near eastern cradle of Abrahamic monotheism is correct, then whatever subset of the population is “SSA” and doesn’t feel called to celibacy may well objectively not be sinning if they express themselves in meek, humble, committed, monogamous ways. People of all orientations in the west could stand to recover ancient near eastern sexual modesty. Our faith traditions should be preaching that, and against promiscuity. If the relevant disciplines have appropriately discerned what they say they have, and if people are accurately reporting their experience of being unable to change and unable to be healthy or fulfilled any other way, then a loving, good God worthy of worship would not and could not will that they force themselves into celibacy or remain in the shadows. The idea that they may be tolerated only if they remain part of a “seedy” alternative culture and neither seek nor successfully attain “respectability” is shockingly puritanical and I would even say evil. It is quite severely opposed to the Abrahamic anthropology of the dignity of the human person.
And while it’s hard to tell how much of what you say is tongue-in-cheek, if it’s really the case that “sinful queers are necessary for society,” then by definition they must either not be sinful (at least not for reasons necessarily connected to their “queerness,” whatever that means) OR there must be a theoretical avenue for them to be neither sinful nor celibate, even if most people don’t take that avenue. Maybe that avenue is, as in Conservative Judaism, total avoidance of both casual and anal sex, and encouragement to be monogamous. Maybe it is, as in Reform Judaism and mainline Protestantism, some kind of sacramental rough equivalent to marriage that isn’t fully ontologically identical but is considered basically equal in dignity and moral worth. Maybe, like conservative Judaism, this only applies to those who truly cannot be fulfilled in an arrangement that could be procreative, so bisexuals basically need to settle down with an opposite-sex spouse and have kids if possible for them. I think there is a spectrum of morally-plausible solutions, some more and less theologically cautious. But it is quite clear that drawing the lines the way the moderate majority driving the magisterium do, and especially the way you describe the “respectability” landscape, are not morally-plausible solutions. Those who deeply know God and His goodness and understand the breadth of diversity He created and willed will not be able to suspect otherwise for very long. We should be humble and cautious about the specifics of the solutions we present, but at this juncture, it seems clear that the anti-normalization crowd are indeed “on the wrong side of history,” if I may be permitted to recover that tired phrase from godless secularists and #resistance libs. This is mostly separate from the much more recent gender politics. I don’t believe the anthropological jury is out on that as much as it is re: sexual orientation.
What a moral morass for conflicting opinions. Of course we have many moral failures, but the worst sin is pride. Do you need a savior or can you save yourself?