no pomo

no pomo

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Jordan Friedman's avatar
Jordan Friedman
Jul 5

This is a strange way of parsing the landscape. Surely, you are correct that puritanical attitudes can be found across worldview spectra, religiously, politically, etc. But the nature of the broad disagreement when it comes to LGBT normalization is not as you describe it. If neurology, psychology, anthropology, and sociology have correctly discerned the nature of homosexuality, and if biblical and theological scholarship into the lack of concept of sexual orientation in the ancient near eastern cradle of Abrahamic monotheism is correct, then whatever subset of the population is “SSA” and doesn’t feel called to celibacy may well objectively not be sinning if they express themselves in meek, humble, committed, monogamous ways. People of all orientations in the west could stand to recover ancient near eastern sexual modesty. Our faith traditions should be preaching that, and against promiscuity. If the relevant disciplines have appropriately discerned what they say they have, and if people are accurately reporting their experience of being unable to change and unable to be healthy or fulfilled any other way, then a loving, good God worthy of worship would not and could not will that they force themselves into celibacy or remain in the shadows. The idea that they may be tolerated only if they remain part of a “seedy” alternative culture and neither seek nor successfully attain “respectability” is shockingly puritanical and I would even say evil. It is quite severely opposed to the Abrahamic anthropology of the dignity of the human person.

And while it’s hard to tell how much of what you say is tongue-in-cheek, if it’s really the case that “sinful queers are necessary for society,” then by definition they must either not be sinful (at least not for reasons necessarily connected to their “queerness,” whatever that means) OR there must be a theoretical avenue for them to be neither sinful nor celibate, even if most people don’t take that avenue. Maybe that avenue is, as in Conservative Judaism, total avoidance of both casual and anal sex, and encouragement to be monogamous. Maybe it is, as in Reform Judaism and mainline Protestantism, some kind of sacramental rough equivalent to marriage that isn’t fully ontologically identical but is considered basically equal in dignity and moral worth. Maybe, like conservative Judaism, this only applies to those who truly cannot be fulfilled in an arrangement that could be procreative, so bisexuals basically need to settle down with an opposite-sex spouse and have kids if possible for them. I think there is a spectrum of morally-plausible solutions, some more and less theologically cautious. But it is quite clear that drawing the lines the way the moderate majority driving the magisterium do, and especially the way you describe the “respectability” landscape, are not morally-plausible solutions. Those who deeply know God and His goodness and understand the breadth of diversity He created and willed will not be able to suspect otherwise for very long. We should be humble and cautious about the specifics of the solutions we present, but at this juncture, it seems clear that the anti-normalization crowd are indeed “on the wrong side of history,” if I may be permitted to recover that tired phrase from godless secularists and #resistance libs. This is mostly separate from the much more recent gender politics. I don’t believe the anthropological jury is out on that as much as it is re: sexual orientation.

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1 reply by Stephen G. Adubato
Kirk Wentworth's avatar
Kirk Wentworth
Jun 30

What a moral morass for conflicting opinions. Of course we have many moral failures, but the worst sin is pride. Do you need a savior or can you save yourself?

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1 reply by Stephen G. Adubato
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