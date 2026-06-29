So photos of this year’s annual St. Paul the Apostle Pride Mass in the Stonewall park went viral on X this past weekend. Unsurprisingly, trads and conservatives took the ragebait.

It was all kinda weird to me, considering that NYC parishes like St. Paul’s and St. Francis of Assisi (and several others) have been doing this for ages. This is literally old news (our friend Sebastian wrote about this years ago). Alas, trads will take any opportunity to project their rage into the ether (not that libs are any better!).

Anyway, I just wanted to take up my role as the resident contrarian and argue that trads who whine about things like this miss out on how much these cringelibs have in common with themselves—namely, the extent to which they are both deeply puritanical.

If you follow cracks in pomo faithfully, you already know that we are very much in favor of the “both/and” moral framework. On one hand, there are certain eternal moral ideals that we are all called to strive toward. But on the other, human being will always fall short of said ideals—and some will struggle to do so more than others.

This is why we are very pro-the concept of “Bad Catholics,” and are more partial to the moral outlook of Mediterranean and Latin cultures, and take issue with the Irish and Anglo (WASP) ones. This is also why we have no problem with queer culture, provided it remains contained within the seedy “demimonde” and spaces of “anti-structure,” and does not enter into the realm of “respectable” society. [This is why it’s such a shame that writers like Aaron Taylor have disappeared from the face of the internet!]

Anyway, the whole concept of a “Pride Mass” that aims to make people who are prone to a very specific set of sins feel embraced and welcomed is something that is unique to America’s bizarre religious and moral landscape.

Americans are obsessed with moral purity. We are desperately afraid of being damned, of being on the wrong side of history. This is why we virtue signal. This is why we feel compelled to tell everyone how much we hate those who are on the wrong side of history. I am a conservative, thus I hate all the libs and condemn all the evil things they say. And vice versa.

Within the both/and moral framework, a person of faith who can’t seem to shake off the temptation to indulge certain sins would say “hey, as much as I don’t want to abandon my faith, I humbly accept that my flesh is really weak and will continue sinning but with my head down [ie not announcing it to the whole world], and pray to one day to be able to give myself to God fully/be healed of my wounds etc.”

But within the very puritanical American either/or framework, this person ends up trying to convince themselves that their pet sin is actually not a sin…and must convince all those who still falsely believe this to be a sin that they are wrong, and that they must accept their behavior…and grant them their approval for it.

Americans can’t bear the idea of anyone saying—or even thinking—that they or even their behavior is immoral.

When the reality is that yes, you often are behaving immorally. Sometimes you are not in a state of grace. You are a dirty sinner. Join the club! God still loves you anyway, and you can go to confession at some point. Just don’t receive communion til afterwards…and don’t create a whole liturgy predicated on making you feel “proud” about your sinful proclivities.

The trads are not [that much] better. As much as they may be more doctrinally consistent, a lot of them expect everyone to conform to the moral ideal 24/7, or leave. They also struggle to embrace the concept of the Bad Catholic, who still indulges in their vices while affirming their faith and its doctrines. The Church ought to have space for people who are currently not in a state of grace like the prostitute and sodomite, though they should abstain from receiving the Eucharist—as did Andy Warhol.

This very all-or-nothing mentality is deeply American, and is very foreign to people living in the Worldwide Latina Belt.

Of course, I’m being very hyperbolic just to get a rise out of you all. I understand that the logic behind Pride Masses revolves more around embracing people’s “identities,” and they don’t [always] explicitly endorse sinful actions. But the very concept of “identity,” as we all know, makes us here at cracks in pomo very squeamish.

Identity is a product of late-phase capitalism, and is thus very fake and cringe [and yes, very guë]. Nobody cares about how you identify. You are not that important. Please pick up a copy of Lasch’s The Culture of Narcissism and deal with your problems and stop projecting them onto other people.

Also, the drive to force people to accept your “identity” is deeply puritanical, all stemming from this American moral anxiety, this need to be told that you are good and that people approve of you, and that you are on the right side of history.

NO. You are not good. Only God alone is. You are a sinner. Just like me. You are not always right. It’s ok to sin. Again, just go to confession at some point.

Also there’s a lot of weird Freudian dynamics going on here revolving around the lack of a solid ego—and the subsequent clash between the id and superego, and the fixation with soothing maternal and approving paternal figures (ie f*g hags and pro-gay HR-coded bureaucratic policies, respectively).

Besides, Pride Mass sounds dreadfully boring—even more boring than the Pride parade, which is overrun by sinister global corporations and insecure [narcissistic] straight women. If you wanna have a good time, either go to a very reverent Mass, or go cruising at a very debaucherous underground rave.

To close on a serious note, I totally get the trads who feel the need to “call a spade a spade” and express their concerns about how Pride Masses give scandal. But be very, very careful not to partition yourself off into the “trad” camp, away from the evil “libscaths.” Keep in mind that the devil (and “the powers that be”) loves the spirit of division, especially when it contaminates the Church—”divide and conquer,” as they say. You can express your concerns charitably and frankly, but don’t beat the devil to it by creating further fractures in Christ’s body. You should always be going out of your way to sow seeds of unity (as does cracks in pomo!).

Talk to people you don't agree with Stephen G. Adubato · February 9, 2025 First off, you should come to the New York Encounter next weekend (2/14-16). I’m helping curate and present an exhibit on the Mondragon workers’ co-op, an excellent example of subsidiarity, which I mentioned in my post-election piece. We got friend of the pod Read full story