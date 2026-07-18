Paglia, Dorothy, Baudrillard, & Lasch: Step By Step
an itinerary to enter into our essential influences
Some of you have asked what order you should read our essential influences in. Try this:
Stephen G. Adubato@stephengadubato
I think the best itinerary for people who want to get into Dorothy Day is as follows: Long Loneliness Union square to rome Duty of Delight (Diaries) Loaves and Fishes On Pilgrimage (60s) In that order. Thoughts?
12:02 PM · Apr 29, 2026 · 277 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 1 Like
Stephen G. Adubato@stephengadubato
I think the best itinerary for people who want to get into Paglia is as follows: Vamps and Tramps Sex art american culture Sexual Personae Provocations Glittering Images Break blow burn In that order. Thoughts?
12:01 PM · Apr 29, 2026 · 494 Views
2 Replies · 1 Repost · 7 Likes
Stephen G. Adubato@stephengadubato
I think the best itinerary for people who want to get into lasch is as follows: Minimal self Culture of narcissism Revolt of the elites Haven in a heartless world True and only heaven In that order. Thoughts?
1:53 AM · Apr 29, 2026 · 637 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 9 Likes
Stephen G. Adubato@stephengadubato
I think the best itinerary for people who want to get into Baudrillard is as follows: Simulacra & Simulation Consumer Society Transparency of Evil System of objects America In that order. Thoughts?
8:13 PM · May 5, 2026 · 346 Views
1 Repost · 1 Like
Lastly, a trick question:
Stephen G. Adubato@stephengadubato
what happens when you put baudrillard, dorothy day, paglia, lasch, and warhol in a blender? [trick question]
4:44 PM · May 8, 2026 · 471 Views
1 Reply · 1 Repost · 2 Likes