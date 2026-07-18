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Paglia, Dorothy, Baudrillard, & Lasch: Step By Step
an itinerary to enter into our essential influences
Jul 18
•
Stephen G. Adubato
1
June 2026
Pride Mass is more puritanical than heretical
America’s bizarrely Laschian moral landscape
Jun 29
•
Stephen G. Adubato
12
9
3
pomo's pride primer
all of our pride content in one place
Jun 7
•
Stephen G. Adubato
2
2
Don’t ask people their dating status
or if they’re gonna become a priest/nun
Jun 5
•
Stephen G. Adubato
5
1
2
May 2026
Don't support flimsy arguments just to further your cause
Paglia's hot take on abortion
May 23
•
Stephen G. Adubato
8
3
1
My issue with pro-life/pro-immigrant Catholics
playing devil's advocate
May 14
•
Stephen G. Adubato
23
17
8
Step-parents are not "normal"
your children don't have to be nice to them
May 6
•
Stephen G. Adubato
20
3
April 2026
My Chris Brown Chronicles
how Breezy spurred me along my journey
Apr 30
•
Stephen G. Adubato
8
2
MOTOMAMI was more profound than LUX
& I'm not done talking about it
Apr 27
•
Stephen G. Adubato
4
1
Idc about your opinion about the pope
he is not here for you to (dis)agree with
Apr 19
•
Stephen G. Adubato
5
3
Don't convert to Catholicism [or any other religion]
+why I'm not afraid of Islamophobia
Apr 17
•
Stephen G. Adubato
29
12
4
March 2026
In Praise of Feminine Hysteria
mark of weakness or sign of genius?
Mar 31
•
Stephen G. Adubato
12
3
2
© 2026 Stephen G. Adubato
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